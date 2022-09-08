Miller appointed to ‘zoning change committee’

Select board member Jessica Miller was appointed unanimously on Wednesday — by her vote and her fellow board members’ votes — to a new “zoning change committee,” as town administrator Jennifer Rand called it, or a “zoning amendment update committee,” as select board member Skipper Manter called it.

The committee, previously described as a type of working group during a joint August meeting of the planning board, zoning board of appeals (ZBA), and select board, would be tasked with update recommendations to 1970’s era zoning laws in West Tisbury. Rand told the board she believed the charge of the committee would be to explore food trucks as they relate to zoning and to look at the town’s village and rural districts as they relate to one day beer and wine licenses, mobile markets, and similar temporary retail offerings.

The board also unanimously appointed Rand and building inspector Joe Tierney to the committee. The planning board and the ZBA are both expected to make appointments to the committee.