Fire reported at Winston’s

Fire crews from Oak Bluffs and Tisbury responded to a fire at Winston’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs just before 9 am Saturday.

There were no flames at the scene when a Times reporter arrived, but fire crews were still actively investigating the source of the fire.

Tisbury firefighters and fire equipment left the scene. Just before 10 am, an Eversource truck arrived at the scene, an indication the fire may have been electrical in nature.

Winston’s will be closed for the time being. Eversource and the OB wire inspector are searching for a point of origin. The town’s health agent is also at the scene since it’s a restaurant.