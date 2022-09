President’s list

Shaina McDonald of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University.

Dean’s list

Ashley Fauteux of Edgartown, at Southern New Hampshire University.

Taylor Rogers of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University.

Henry David Thoreau Scholarship

Ingrid R. Moore of Chilmark has been awarded the Thoreau Scholarship, in the amount of $26,000, to study a subject related to the environment in college, by the Henry David Thoreau Foundation.