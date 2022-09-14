Chilmark: Artist Ed Schulman and Dot Day

The big news from the Yard this week was learning that Chloe Jones will be moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, to become assistant dean at the University of Utah in their College of Fine Arts, and will also serve as the executive director of University of Utah’s performing arts center, UtahPresents. We wish her all the best in her new role after stepping down on Sept. 30. Stepping in as acting executive director is Yvonne Mendez, who joined the Yard in the last year or so. She has an incredible background as an arts administrator, and the Yard is so lucky to have her. Learn more about her at bit.ly/YardMendez.

Over Labor Day weekend, I spoke with Suzan Bellencampi, director of Felix Neck, about oak mites. She planned to write about them, and I believed my son had photographed one on our dogs. She hoped to use it with her article. I was unsettled to learn that they were in fact nymph Lone Star ticks. This summer, rather than drive to the beach for our morning walk, I walked my dogs on Peaked Hill trails. Nymphs look like specks of dirt only if I’m wearing glasses, and are abundant, please be careful in our woods and on our trails. The Derby is on, and Circuit Arts is playing director Michael Roemer’s 1984 drama, “Vengeance Is Mine,” starring Brooke Adams, who will be on hand for an after-film discussion on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. See tmvff.org/vengeanceismine for information and tickets.

When I saw the photo David Seward had shared a couple of weeks ago, I asked to share it in the town column. I, along with countless locals and visitors, mourn the loss of this Menemsha treasure.

Artists Heather Goff, Linda Thompson, and Betsy Larsen, plus my wonderful editor Connie Berry, celebrated their birthdays in the past week, and we hope they had terrific days. Though it’s not yet officially fall, fall hours have arrived. The Chilmark General Store is open daily 8 am to 6 pm through Sunday, Sept. 18, then 8 am to 3 pm weekdays, and 8 am to 5 pm weekends (they’re adding a day closed weekly; they just weren’t sure what day when I talked to them). Larsen’s hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm, and Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays, and 10 am to 6:30 pm all other days. The Galley is open daily from 11 am to 3 pm. Allen Farm is open most days, 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farm stand is open daily 8 am to 1:30 pm, and closed Tuesdays. Farmstands at Beetlebung Farm, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours.

At the library, be sure to enjoy Ed Schulman’s drawings and paintings, up through Sept. 29. On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, families can celebrate International Dot Day with youth service librarian Caroline. Join ‘Writing for Young People’ on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 pm. Join their monthly virtual group, and share your work, critique, and discuss favorite books in today’s and yesterday’s marketplace, all levels welcome. If you want all the library news, subscribe at chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library/about/pages/newsletter. Note new hours: closed Sunday and Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 to 1:30 pm and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm.

The town of West Tisbury will undertake a major renovation of Howes House, home of the Up-Island Council on Aging (UICOA), that provides senior services for Chilmark. The town’s Building Committee is asking for volunteers to participate in a focus group to share their thoughts about what the building’s space needs might or should be in the future. Focus group meetings are scheduled for Oct. 3 through 8, with varied morning and late afternoon sessions. Please come and share your ideas, whether you’ve spent time in Howes House or not. Reach out to hhfocusgroup2022@gmail.com for more information.

Whether you’re homeschooling or just looking for farm chores, check out fall offerings at Native Earth Teaching Farm, nativeearthteachingfarm.org/about-us/class-activity-schedule.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 am to 5 pm; their Pottery Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm, or call for an appointment. Learn more at islandfolkpottery.com.

The Beach Plum Inn dining runs through Sunday, Sept. 25; open for breakfast from 8 to 10 am, Thursday to Sunday, and reservation only prix-fixe dinner from 5 to 9 pm. Use tableagent.com or call 508-645-9454. The Chilmark Tavern is open Thursday through Monday from 5 pm; learn more at chilmarktavern.com.

In-person MV BLM vigils at the Chilmark Library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/blmchil.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.