Help save Sports Haven

To the Editor:

Sports Haven plays an important role on the Island. Having a local sporting goods store means our young athletes have convenient access to necessary equipment, so they can always show up for the field, ice, court, or pool.

As the store faces a sudden, significant rental hike, here’s to hoping some Island creativity and/or generosity will emerge to save this important community resource.

Thank you for putting your thinking/rally caps on, Islanders!

Rich Huffam, M.V. Little League

Joe Merry, M.V. Youth Hockey

Heather Hoff, M.V. Youth Lacrosse

Jeremy Light, M.V. Travel Basketball

Matt Malowski, M.V. United Soccer

Jen Passafiume, YMCA Aquatics and MVRHS competitive swimming