Tisbury: Literary tour and senior services

Heard on Main Street: Turn your face to the sun, and the shadows fall behind you.

The Tisbury special town meeting is this Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 pm at the High School Performing Arts Center. Your town needs your support.

Many of you pleased me with your reactions to my comments about the harm done to our Community Services thrift shop by closing the shop as well as the street. Now I’ve learned the parking lot by the field, used by volunteers and shoppers, was closed for nearly four weeks. And so MVCC lost four weeks of sales during the time they used to have their art sale, which was a major fundraiser. I can only hope that next year the select board will change at least the timing.

Our library offers the Vineyard Haven Writers Row Literary Walking Tour with Wayne Nichols on Saturday, Sept. 17. Meet at the Bandstand in Owen Park at 4:30 pm for a 90-minute walking tour to view (from a distance along Main Street) the former homes of writers Lillian Hellman, John Hersey, Art Buchwald, and Mike Wallace. No signup required.

New works are now available in the Second Summer Show at the Louisa Gould Art Gallery. They join some lovely art from the earlier exhibit. The Gallery is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm.

Many of us are concerned about Ukraine, but know little about its history as an original Ukrainian/Russian state for 900 years until the creation of independent Ukraine at the end of the Soviet Union in 1991. At 5 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22, Professor Michael Strmiska will talk about “The Crisis in Ukraine in Historical Perspective.” The online program is sponsored by CLAMS libraries. Register at bit.ly/HistoricalUkraine.

It’s never too early to learn about the importance of choosing your health care agent and health care proxy. Learn more about the program at the Tisbury Senior Center, to be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at 10 am. Call 508-696-4205 to sign up.

The Tisbury Senior Center offers a full day to learn about Fall Prevention on Tuesday, Sept. 20. At 10 am, learn how to recover from a fall, at 11, how poor vision can cause a fall. At 1 pm, hear about home safety checks. At 2 pm, discover how an emergency alert/response works with Lifeline. Call 508-696-4205 to sign up.

I was shocked to hear what is going on at our Post Office. What is it with those of you who are just dropping unwanted mail on the floor? Is that what you do at home? It’s not their fault you get junk mail. Get over yourself. Everyone gets junk mail. I am embarrassed to hear so many of our neighbors are doing this.

I doubt people are dropping all their trash on the floor anywhere else. I hope you’re not one who is. No one should do that. That is just rude. Take all your junk mail home like normal people. That behavior is really disgusting. Why should anyone have to pick up after you? Clean up your own mess.

Happy anniversary to Jerome and Doris Clark on Saturday, and to Louisa Gould and J.B. Lamont on Monday.

Big bunches of balloon birthday wishes go out today to my son-in-law, Kevin Olson, who celebrates a big one this year. Best wishes tomorrow to Stephen Hammond. Happy birthday on Saturday to Samantha Valley. Hilda Illingworth parties on Sunday, and Barbara Maciel on Monday. Then on Wednesday, lots of candles for Trip Barnes and Ken Ward.

Heard on Main Street: No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

