Court report

July 15

John H. Bunker Jr., West Tisbury; 53, unsafe operation of motorboat: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 1

Temple E. Canfield, Vineyard Haven; 57, disorderly conduct, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 6

Shamar T. Hyatt, Oak Bluffs; 33, in possession of Class B drug to distribute, trafficking in 100 grams or more but less than 200 grams of cocaine: continued to probable cause hearing with further condition to report to probation twice a week upon release.

Shamar T. Hyatt, Oak Bluffs; 33, two counts of distributing Class B drug: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition to report to probation twice a week upon release.

Sept. 9

Mateus Marques Vieira, Oak Bluffs; 26, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.