To the Editor:

I was shocked by the insane use of vulnerable human beings for political stunts, but Martha’s Vineyard showed off their kindness in a big way.

It showed real America does not abandon those in need. So, to Martha’s Vineyard Community; I think you are all wonderful, loving people, I applaud you for showing how communities pull together so quickly and thank you for restoring hope and faith in humanity. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!

Tanya Homman

Sutter Creek, California