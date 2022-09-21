How did this happen?

To the Editor:

The arrival of 50 migrants yesterday on MV was a totally unexpected and tragic stunt by the Florida Governor. Kudos to the many who spurred into action to care for them. This incident raises serious questions about why two chartered planes from unknown destinations, loaded with people with no documentation, no means of support, and no opportunities for work, would be allowed to land on MV in the first place.

The airport operators and TSA owe those on MV an explanation. Is it common practice to allow unidentified planes to land on MV? Were the people screened by TSA? The implications of this situation are obvious — unidentified individuals from anywhere could arrive at the airport with weapons and other means to do harm. Unfortunately, an immediate review of MV airport and Island security policies is necessary.

Lucy Thomson

Vineyard Haven