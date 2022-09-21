Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 12 – 22, 2022

Edgartown

Sept. 12, Gordon W. Tyra and Patricia A. Tyra sold 32 Planingfield Way to 32PFWB LLC for $2,800,00.

Sept. 14, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 357 Week 42 for $4,790.57.

Sept. 14, Lisa A. Reindorf and Mitchell S. Goldman sold 69 Seventeenth Street North and 68 Tower Lane to Carmen Morgan for $1,650,000.

Sept. 15, 13 Young LLC sold 13 Young Street to MADE98 LLC for $2,175,000.

Sept. 16, Melissa M. Vasiliadis, trustee of Vasiliadis Realty Trust, sold 30 Slough Cove Road lots 143, 144, and 145 to Arch Building & Home Development LLC for $480,000.

Sept. 16, Edgartown Escape LLC sold 11 Mattakesett Way to Anthony P. Darin and Lisa J. Darin for $2,200,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 12, Timothy M. Landry, as an individual and trustee of Timothy M. Landry Revocable Trust 2005, and Michael Haydinger, trustee of Timothy M. Landry Revocable Trust of 2005, sold 71 Sunset Road to J-MEC LLC for $2,645,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 12, John J. Gallagher and Ellen Hughes Gallagher sold 80 Bellevue Ave. to David A. Kuhns and James A. Lindsay for $2,250,000.

Sept. 13, Roger H. Brown and Linda A. Mason, trustees of Lagoon House Realty Trust, and Scott Brown, trustee of Howard Street Realty Trust, sold 87 Bellevue Ave. and 0 Howard Street to Eric G. Johnson for $4,096,250.

West Tisbury

Sept. 15, Mark L. Steinberg and Lisa L. Steinberg sold 28 Rustling Oaks Road to James E. McMann and Carmen Ciminski for $1,325,000.