Supporting Island youth par for the course

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands announced in a press release its 34th annual M.V. Big Golf Fore Kids Tournament will take place at Mink Meadows Golf Club in Vineyard Haven on Sunday, Oct. 2. Registration is open, and can be done at bit.ly/3RX8QgV.

The tournament is sponsored by Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank and Mink Meadows Golf Club. Funds raised by the event will support Island youth served by the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

On the tournament day, registrations will begin at 7 am, with coffee and pastries provided by Sweet Bites, which will be followed by a “shotgun start” at 8 am. Post-play lunch will be provided by Chef Deon’s Kitchen, at Mink Meadows Clubhouse. For this year’s reception, “giveaways, raffle items, and one-of-a-kind silent auction items” will be available.

Several sponsorship options are available at bit.ly/3RX8QgV, and “can be customized to meet your needs.” The release stated that the tournament is expected to sell out, and those interested should register online or call Big Brothers Big Sisters representative Tori Costa at 978-828-9707.