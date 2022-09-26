Grace under pressure

To the Editor:

This past week, the Vineyard was a model for the slight twist on the phrase, “when all is said and done more is done than is said.“

There’s so much to be proud of from the many ways that Island organizations, Island residents and from what I hear visitors, did to support the two planes of immigrants sent to us by the disgraceful acts of what looks like at least two governors from Florida and Texas.

Much of what was done was done quietly, with volunteers, with Island leaders from the county, towns, nonprofits, for-profits, churches, schools, community groups, individuals, etc. We did what we do best by rolling up our sleeves, pitching in, helping others, and then quietly trying to return to our lives. I can’t tell you how many friends of mine have reached out, with very little information about the Vineyard other than they know we spend a lot of our lives here, but seeing how proud they were of what they read and learned about the way the Vineyard responded.

The word that comes to mind for me is “grace.“

Gerald Jones

Edgartown