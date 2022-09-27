Court Report: Sept. 12 – 26, 2022

Sept. 12

Summer Sanderson, Chilmark; 24, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing

Sept. 15

Neil M. Howell, Aquinnah; 40, assault and battery, assault and battery on person with intellectual disability: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of no abuse of alleged victim.

Alberto E. Brito, Mendon; 41, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $150 court costs.

Jonathan R. Jacobs, Vineyard Haven; 33, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 19

Mario Hernandez, Edgartown; 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Wesley J. Gilpin, Oak Bluffs; 32, assault and battery on family/household member, intimidating witness/juror/police/court officer, malicious destruction of $1,200 worth of property: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Sept. 20

Luciano L. Desouza, Oak Bluffs; 37, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from alleged victim.

Sept. 26

William S. Sanfilippo, Oak Bluffs; 58, assault and battery on family/household member, threatening to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Laura Bernard-Maciel, Vineyard Haven; 52, unsafe operation of snow/recreational vehicle, helmet violation while operating snow/recreational vehicle, operating a snow/recreational vehicle on private property without permission, unregistered operation of snow/recreational vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.