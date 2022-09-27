Up-Island Council on Aging: October 2022

Up-Island Council on Aging

Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

October Offerings

Oct. 10 – Howes House closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Howes House focus group sessions, Monday, Oct. 3, 5-6:30; Tuesday, Oct. 4, 10-11:30; Thursday, Oct. 6, 10-11:30 and 5-6:30; Friday, Oct. 7, 10-11:30, Saturday, Oct. 8, 10-11:30.

Derby fish distribution at 11 am – Monday, Oct. 3; Thursday, Oct. 6; Tuesday, Oct. 11; and Thursday. Oct. 13.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2-3 pm – Ecuador: A live walking tour through the wild orchid botanical gardens — call 508-693-2896 to register.

And keep your eyes open for a Halloween surprise!

In-person Programming

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C., at the UICOA

Legal service offered one or two times a month. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

Parkinson’s Group

Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information and updated research.

Pedi Care

Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note, this is NOT a pedicure. Fee $30.

Knitter’s Group

Mondays at 7 pm – All are welcome! Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Watercolor Group

Fridays at 1 pm – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

Audiology Clinic

Fourth Tuesday of every month 1:30 to 3 pm – at the Howes House. Appointments will be booked for one person every half-hour. Call 508-693-2896 to schedule.

Gleaned Goods

Tuesdays or when available.

Virtual Classes / Programs

Yoga with Martha Abbott!

Monday and Friday at 10:30 am – Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in info.

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert!

Katryn is offering her classes via Google Meet at 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! She is hosting 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Please email her at katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom!

Tuesdays at 11:30! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904. Join her via Zoom and get back to your yoga practice!

Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more.