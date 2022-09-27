MVRHS’ Danielle Charbonneau is Teacher of the Year

State and local officials gathered at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) on Tuesday to see Danielle Charbonneau, the MVRHS English teacher who runs the Project Vine program, awarded with the Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award.

Charbonneau was also a semifinalist for the award in 2020.

Jeffrey C. Riley, Massachusetts Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) commissioner, was at the school on Wednesday morning to make the presentation. Much of the school’s student body was in the audience and both the high school band and the Minnesingers performed.

Riley reflected on “how wonderful the children are here on MV.” He commended the students and the Island for what they did for migrants and refugees from Venezuela. “You guys stood up as a community,” he said.

But this day was about Charbonneau and when Riley announced her as this year’s winner, the crowd at the Performing Arts Center erupted in a standing ovation.

“I’m so proud today, MVRHS,” Principal Sara Dingledy said. “We’re so lucky to have her.”

According DESE, the teacher of the year honor not only celebrates an “exemplary educator” but also “draws attention to issues of teacher quality and reiterates the importance of the teacher as the single most important school-based factor in improving student outcomes.” The Teacher of the Year finalists have to go through various steps in the selection process, from writing essays to submitting 20-minute videos of them teaching classes.

Charbonneau said in a previous story two DESE representatives came in early June to observe her teaching a Project Vine class for around two hours, and asked her questions.. The winner is invited to speak at various functions around the state of education and also has the opportunity to compete for the national title.

Charbonneau graduated with a degree in English from Harvard, and then a journalism degree from New York University. Before becoming a teacher in 2004, she was an editor at CBS. She first taught in New Jersey at Plainfield High School, and later returned to her home region of Cape Cod. She has been with MVRHS since 2016, and later got a master’s degree in school administration from the University of New England. Charbonneau commutes from Barnstable with her wife, Ellen Muir, who is a math teacher in Project Vine. They both have to leave the house by 5 am to catch the 6 am ferry.

Project Vine, which Charbonneau described as an alternative “way to do high school,” is based on the idea that getting to know the students really well can help faculty better meet students’ needs, from having the same teacher for all four years to nonacademic activities. Students are still embedded into the school community and meet state requirements while doing other project-based assignments and field trips to connect the classroom to the outside world. According to Charboanneau, all of the students voluntarily join the program and come with diverse experiences and academic abilities.

As the winner of the award, Charbanneau will have the opportunity to share Project Vine’s model to other Massachusetts educators through her speaking engagements.