Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 19 – 23, 2022

Aquinnah

Sept. 23, Mary E. Cournoyer and Rebecca J. Cournoyer, trustees of Cournoyer Nominee Trust, sold a lot off 0 State Road to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $27,505.

Edgartown

Sept. 19, Bruce M. Bullen and Maria Krokidas Bullen sold 102 Edgartown Bay Road to Barbara Martina Minihan, trustee of Barbara Martina Minihan Living Trust, for $3,000,000.

Sept. 20, Nicholas A. Passaretti and Carol F. Devine sold 1 Gray Gull Circle to Jonathan Micah Cooper and Sarah Ellen Keogh for $1,575,000.

Sept. 21, Jeffrey W. Roberts, trustee of EJB Liquidating Trust, sold 0 Herring Creek Road lots 1 and 2 to John J. Coyle and Jill R. Coyle for $2,290,000.

Sept. 22, Kevin Selby and Joann Hathaway sold 27 Watcha Path to Melinda Hulmes-Helfrich and Joseph Helfrich for $2,000,000.

Sept. 23, James J. Pagliuso and Karen M. Pagliuso, trustees of Pagliuso Martha’s Vineyard Nominee Trust, sold 90 Peases Point Way South to Down-Island Tuscan Blue LLC for $3,060,000.

Sept. 23, Richard A. Van Meter and Mary L. Van Meter sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 303 Week 19 to Traci Allen and Linda Columbus for $1,000.

Sept. 23, Jacob B. Sylvia and Annie D. Sylvia sold 261 West Tisbury Road to 261 West Tisbury Road LLC for $1,555,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 20, Martin J. Drilling sold 6 First Ave. to Robert M. Sawyer for $780.000.

Tisbury

Sept. 19, Gregory Carroll and Seth E. Ellis, trustees of Leigh C. Carroll Sr. Revocable Trust, sold 15 McLellan Way and 5 McLellan Way to Gregory Carroll for $1 to correct, ratify, and confirm a deed dated Sept. 5, 2019, and recorded with the Dukes County Registry of Deeds in which the property description contains an incorrect plan reference.

Sept. 19, Gregory Carroll sold 15 McLellan Way to Tyler Araujo for $385,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 19, Suzanne Nagy sold 12 Trotters Lane to Caroline Kirby-Madden for $1,385,000.

Sept. 19, Janet B. Stein and Robert A. Stein Jr. sold 2 Pond View Farm Road to Louis J. Jordano Jr. and Carolyn G. O’Brien for $1,175,000.