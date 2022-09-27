Tisbury Council on Aging: October 2022

Tisbury Council on Aging

508-696-4205 – Please call for all sign-ups and questions.

Weekly Activities

Explore our newly added lineup: Relax with meditation yoga. Play games, dance & laugh!

Please call if you are interested in Knitting, Tai Chi, Dance Class and dancing to the music. Stop by to get an Activities Calendar so you don’t miss a thing!

Mondays

Poets and Writers circle, new and practiced . Bring your creativity and limericks! 1 pm

Bring your creativity and limericks! 1 pm Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, design and soft pencils provided, 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Most Favorite Book/Author; share thoughts with group discussion, 11 am

Breathe Meditation Yoga with Steve, 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play Readings, followed by discussion, 9-11 am

Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, 11 am; Topic continues: Is a borderless world really possible?

Dancing free-form to music!

Fridays

Word Games, bring your friends, play Scrabble or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30 pm

Party Bridge, with Trudy, 1 pm

Announcements

Oct. 4

Food distribution, 10 am – 12 pm

Fish distribution at 10 am

Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic, 10:30am – 11:30 am

Oct. 11

Fish distribution at 10 am

Oct. 13

Arthur Bergeron will be resuming his talks at the Tisbury Senior Center at 5:30 pm. Topic to be announced. Call the Tisbury Council on Aging to sign up.

Oct. 18

Food distribution, 10 am – 12 pm

Oct. 24

1 pm – Diabetes Support Group meets Monday, Oct. 24. Lila Fischer, R.N.. is facilitator. Topic: Carbohydrate Counting. Note the change to Monday.

1 pm – Sgt. Max Sherman of the Tisbury Police Department will give a talk on Medicare scams at the Tisbury Council on Aging. Come learn how to protect yourself from scams. Call to RSVP.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Thanksgiving dinners to Tisbury residents. Please call if you can help!