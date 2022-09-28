Oak Bluffs: Homeschool meet-up

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” –L.M. Montgomery, “Anne of Green Gables”

October is like the July of the fall season: The beauty of the season is starting to emerge, and this next season feels stretched ahead, filled with possibilities. October says, it’s OK to let go of summer, I’ve got you. The afternoons will be warm and sunny, the leaves will fall gently, just wear another layer, it will be fine. This month is why most people love fall, and it ends with Halloween — what could be better?

Poetry lovers: Members of the M.V. Poet’s Collective will read their work in the Rose Styron Garden at the M.V. Museum on Friday, Sept. 30 from 5:30 to 6:60 pm. These poets include M.V. poet laureate Jill Jupen, Ellie Bates, Christine Burke, Ann Lees, Steve Power, Tom Durawa, Don McLagan and Amarylis Douglas. Sounds like a lovely hour in a beautiful setting.

Nancy Nevin was celebrated with a surprise party for her new decade birthday on Sunday, hosted at her home by her children, grandchildren, and many friends and colleagues. Nancy has taken care of so many Islanders, from the children at her Family Child Care days and popular pool camp to the kindergarten kids at the Tisbury School, and countless seniors at Longhill Assisted Living — never mind calling bingo and serving lobster rolls at the American Legion, and singing for church services and memorials. It was nice to see Nancy being showered with love and appreciation; wishing her many more!

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the Norton Farm, with a photo of the gorgeous plate sculptures that line the entrance to the farmstand. At the party on Sunday, I happened to meet Brenda Dimovich, who is the artist who creates the blooming plate artwork. I found out that she sells her pieces at SBS, where you can also pick up her card to contact her if you would like to see more of her work.

The Jewish New Year was ushered in by the firepit at the home of Eve Heyman and Dr. Dave Tuminaro. Eve, Dave, Sierra, and MacKenzie welcomed friends to celebrate Rosh Hashana with a fire at sundown and delicious sweets, including apples and honey, to nibble on. The honey was NOT from their bees, but maybe next year!

The High Holy Days end next Tuesday, Oct. 4, with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which is a more somber holiday, marked by services and fasting.

Oct. 2 brings the Fall Pig Roast at Coop de Ville, always a fun day on the harbor! This year the band on the barge will be Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, so bring your appetite and your dancing shoes. The party starts when you get there.

“From a Semester at SEA to Volcanic Eruptions” will be presented at the library on Sept. 29, wrapping up Maritime Month. Island-born explorer and scientist David Bouck will share his experience completing the SEA education program at WHOI, spending months on a boat, and his subsequent career as a global ecologist. Meet Bouck and hear his inspiring story from 6 to 7:30 pm. Email oakb_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433 with questions.

On Thursdays, the library is hosting Homeschool Meet-Up for Preschool and Kindergarten from 1 to 2:30. Great opportunity for part-time preschoolers and homeschool students under 6 to have a social learning experience. Leave each week with a curriculum for home. For more information, contact Sidney Trott at sidneytrott@gmail.com. There is also a Facebook group for those interested: M.V. Homeschool Co-Op and Academic Support.

October birthdays begin with the one and only Erik Albert — innkeeper, planning board member, and MV Skatepark co-founder and dedicated supporter. Erik throws a big party every September to raise funds to support our fabulous skatepark and keep a place for skateboarders of all ages to practice their skills. Thanks, Erik, and Happy Birthday!

Cynthia Redshaw celebrates Oct. 2, along with Grace Vanderhoop and Elyse Madeiras. On Oct. 3, balloons go to Will deBettencourt and Marc Hanover.

Send me your news!

