A summer filled with support

To the Editor:

When planning the Oak Bluffs Public Library’s annual summer reading program, we have five major goals in mind:

Motivate children and teens to read

Develop positive attitudes about reading and books

Offer opportunities for children to maintain their reading skills over the summer months

Encourage regular use of the library

Attract new users to the library

Now that our summer reading program has ended, I can confidently say that our library has reached and surpassed each of these goals. A successful summer reading program is not possible without a tremendous amount of support from the community, and we would like to thank our generous sponsors for motivating and encouraging all of our children and teens.

The following local businesses all made generous donations to our summer reading program: Back Door Donuts, Ben and Bill’s, Carousel Ice Cream, Flying Horses — Vineyard Preservation Trust, Island Spirit Kayak, Mad Martha’s, Murdick’s Fudge, and Ryan Family Amusements — The Game Room. Readers were able to enjoy a treat of their choice from Back Door Donuts, Ben and Bill’s, Flying Horses, or the Game Room, free of charge, as a reward for completing summer reading milestones.

Carousel Ice Cream, Island Spirit Kayak, Mad Martha’s, and Murdick’s Fudge supported programming geared toward teens. Thank you for being such a large part of our summer reading program year after year.

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group and, this September, U.S. Coast Guard Station Menemsha provided educational and play-based events. Thank you for supporting our shared community of children and families.

Finally, the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs showed unwavering support for our summer reading program and accompanying events. Their dedication to the library and to the Island community is evident in their involvement and encouragement of children’s, teen, and family programs. The Library Friends provide for nearly all of our programming. The range was great: paper and paints, pizza and T shirts, the grand prize book giveaway, and so much in between. We are very fortunate that we have their full support each year.

This year we had 140 summer reading program participants. This is the number of kids that shared with us that they read for at least three hours. In most cases, the amount of hours read was significantly higher.

This annual endeavor would not be possible without these local businesses, organizations, and individuals who had a hand in supporting our annual summer reading program.

Michelle Lynch, children’s and young adult librarian

Oak Bluffs Public Library