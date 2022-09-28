West Tisbury: New knitting group

Windy and cool, lovely weather. When I went out the other day, everyone was wearing sweaters and scarves. We have shut our doors the past couple of nights, which I hate, but it’s been around 60 in the mornings when I come downstairs.

Our yard has been roiled by blustery wind, with leaves and branches flying. I’m not sure if this wildness of natural forces makes as good a simile as comparing the scene to a wild bunch of jazz-era dancers. Whichever image you prefer, it has been exciting. I wondered if it was an effect of Hurricane Fiona passing out to sea, but Mike said it was not.

This Friday evening, Sept. 30, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Poets’ Collective will read in the Rose Styron Garden of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Participating poets are current poet laureate Jill Jupen, Ellie Bates, Christine Burke, Ann Lees, Steve Power, Tom Durawa, Don McLagan, and Amarylis Douglas. The program will begin at 5:30 pm.

The Martha’s Vineyard Center For Living is hosting Yoga For Living, a yoga retreat and luncheon, this Saturday, Oct. 1, 8:30 am to 2 pm. It will be held at the Center For Living, 29 Breakdown Lane, Vineyard Haven. It is a fundraiser to support dementia care services and an opportunity to see where the Center’s Supportive Day Program operates on weekdays. Instructors are Shannon Larsen, Halley Mechanic, Jason Mazar-Kelly, Bonnie Menton, and Sian Williams. Register at 508-939-9440, or mvcenter4living.org. It’s $125 for the retreat, and donations are welcome and tax-deductible.

I noticed that the West Tisbury library has mentioned the first meeting of a new knitting group in its weekly listing of programs, classes, things to do. It will happen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5 pm. Knitting is a pleasant activity, and cooler weather makes it even more enticing. The library is providing some supplies, and participants are welcome to bring their own. The group is for teens and adults, experienced or first-time knitters. All are welcome. There is no sign-up required.

The Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group will host Brunch Under the Tent at Farm Neck on Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 am to 12:30 pm. It is the group’s fall fundraiser. There will be brunch, a silent auction, and music by Mike Benjamin. For more information: mvcancersupport.org.

Goldenrod and asters are the colors of the Island as we settle into autumn. Winterberry bushes are covered in bright red berries. I have to remember to look at the callicarpa growing along State Road as I pass by the Polly Hill Arboretum. It’s usually a showy sight this time of year, with magenta-colored berries along its branches like a waterfall.

I was thinking this morning of friends I haven’t even seen yet this summer. They will be packing up and leaving soon. Must call and try to organize at least one of our Hancock Beach walks before it’s too late.

