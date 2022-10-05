Celebrate the last First Friday of 2022

Islanders are gearing up for the final First Friday of the year on Oct. 7, starting at 4 pm. First Friday is a free community event in Vineyard Haven that happens on the first Friday of every month, and celebrates the rich collection of businesses, local artists, artisans, and musicians in town. The event goes from June through October — the culminating First Friday (this month) will be held in Owen Park, and will feature live performances by Mark and Molly, along with Robert Hanjian. Over a dozen local artists and artisans will also be selling their wares, such as Martha’s Vineyard Native, Deer Hill Studio, and Hawkhouse. Food trucks will line the parking lot of Owen Park, selling specialty foods made by local establishments. Starting at 8 pm, a silent disco will also feature DJ DC Rose and DJ Memphis.

Email firstfridayvh@gmail.com for more information, or visit firstfridayvh.com to submit an application to participate in the event and find details on art, shopping, music, food, and more.