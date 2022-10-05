Chilmark: Shops, exhibits, and The Point

We’re in the shoulder season homestretch, with Indigenous People’s Day fast approaching. Get your last ice cream or meal at the Menemsha Galley. Although the West Tisbury Farmers Market goes through October, Salt Rock’s last Saturday is coming up. We can look forward to their weekend pop-ups again at Pandora’s Box, beginning at the end of the month. Pandora’s Box is having its 50 percent off Everything Sale through Oct. 9 (or maybe 10), open daily from 11 am to 5 or 6 pm. The Ruel Gallery with new paintings is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Stop by Creekville Antiques, and you’re sure to find an affordable treasure. In fact, Menemsha is a great place to stroll even on a blustery day, when you can head to Dutcher Dock for some hot chowder, ready to eat takeout, or fresh catch after ambling through Ben McCormack’s Under the Surface Gallery, or check out the artistry at Copperworks. If Ginnie Jones is at Focsl’e Locker, ask her anything maritime, and check out the cool designs by the folks at Beetlebung Boutique. And if you don’t need gas, you can find essentials and sweets at Menemsha Texaco. Better parking for sunsets in October too.

That other shift in the fall is hunting season, which begins with archery. I just checked to see if like our fishing charters, we had Island hunting guides. I only checked Chilmark, and to my relief none were listed. In fact this could be a whole new business on-Island helping to address our deer population. Although I helped skin a goat on a Navajo reservation when I was 15 years old, and personally other than preparing food would not choose to hunt, I have been impressed by, for example, Phoenix Russell, who does hunt with a bow to put food on her family’s table. Get all the hunting season info at bit.ly/MAhuntsummary.

Last weekend I was in a slow stretching line heading to Little City Thrifty at Providence, R.I.’s WaterFire Arts Center, and got to talking to the couple in front of me. They had moved from Brooklyn only two months earlier. She had grown up in West Tisbury, and he’d grown up in a small New Hampshire town. I asked who were her parents. Of course, it was one of those “lo and behold” moments. Maybe we’d never met, and I’d just run a photo of their wedding, already two years ago. I was hanging out with Sophia Van Raan (due in three weeks time) and her husband, Zach Murray. Sig Van Raan, her father, is one of the Flanders Field Softball co-commissioners who supplies me with a weekly game report. His wife, Susan Dickler, I’ve met through her work with the Ms. Foundation for Women. I hope they continue to enjoy settling into their new home and life as a growing family.

Linda Thompson’s “Painting” exhibit opened at the Chilmark library; join her for the Saturday, Oct. 8 opening from noon to 2 pm. If you are interested in exhibiting your artwork at the Chilmark library please email Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information. There’s even a December opening, so tell your friends. The drop-in Knitting Group meets Tuesdays at 7 pm, all levels welcome. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 pm Writing for Young People welcomes anyone who’s interested to join. You can write Tracy Thorpe (see above) for more info. Cartooning Workshop for 8- to 10-year-olds, six Saturdays from 3 to 4:30 pm, beginning Oct. 8; space is limited, please call 508-645-3360 to register and ask for Caroline. Moira Silva is leading a three-week Memoir Workshop on Wednesdays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26 at 11 am; more info at chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library/events/44701. For library news subscribe at bit.ly/chilnews. Fall hours: closed Sunday and Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 to 1:30 pm, and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm.

Don’t miss Danza Orgánica & Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribal Members performing their new, collaborative work, “Âs Nupumukâunean/We Still Dance,” at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Oct. 15 at 3 pm. Tickets at dancetheyard.org/upcoming-events.

Listen to Nancy Aronie on Mindy Todd, WCAI, “The Point,” Monday, Oct. 10, live from 9 to 10 am. Call in at 866-999-4626, or email thepoint@capeandislands.org with questions. You can stream online at capeandislands.org/show/the-point once the show begins, or tune in at 90.1, 91.1, or 94.2, if you’re on the Cape or Islands.

Please get your tickets by Oct. 15 for the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group’s fall fundraiser, Brunch Under the Tent, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Farm Neck. Join them for brunch, silent auction, and music by Mike Benjamin. Help support this all-volunteer group who provide both emotional support and financial assistance to island cancer patients and their families. See mvcancersupport.org.

Chilmark Community Church Sunday meetings are at 9 am for in-person worship and fellowship. Masks optional. Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm; bring salad or dessert and be ready to play Bananagrams.

Last chance to see “New Paintings” at Kara Taylor’s Gallery, open Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm through Oct. 9. Call 508-332-8171 to make an appointment.

The Chilmark General Store opened last Saturday, new hours are 10 am to 5 pm, Monday thru Saturday. Larsen’s hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm, and Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays, and 10 am to 6:30 pm all other days. The Galley is open daily from 11 am to 3 pm. Allen Farm is open most days, 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farm stand is now closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and open Thursday to Monday from 8 am to 5 pm. Farmstands at Beetlebung Farm, the Garden Farm (Menemsha Crossing), Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours.

Peaked Hill Studio will offer online Tuesday and Thursday classes only this fall. In-person Saturday classes will begin at the end of the month, with Billie Burke teaching at 9 am. The next in-person Sound Journey is Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 pm. See peakedhillstudio.com/embedding-ex to sign up.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily, 9 am to 5 pm; their Pottery Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm, or call for an appointment. Learn more at islandfolkpottery.com/.

In-person MV BLM vigils at the Chilmark Library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MV BLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/mvblmat.

