Council supports Fair Share question

To the Editor:

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard has voted to endorse the Fair Share Amendment, the proposed state tax on incomes above $1 million, which would raise billions of dollars to invest in Massachusetts transportation and public education. The Fair Share Amendment, backed by the Raise Up Massachusetts coalition of community organizations, faith-based groups, and labor unions, is expected to appear as Question 1 on the November 2022 general election statewide ballot.

For years, the highest-income households in Massachusetts — those in the top 1 percent — have paid a smaller share of their income in state and local taxes than any other income group. They’ve also benefited from repeated federal tax cuts: 83 percent of the 2017 tax cuts benefited the top 1 percent, and in 2020, the federal CARES Act included $135 billion in tax breaks for wealthy business owners. And while countless people and small businesses suffered during the COVID-19 crisis, wealthy executives and investors saw their incomes skyrocket. The 19 billionaires in Massachusetts saw their wealth increase by a total of $17 billion during the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic alone.

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard joins more than 100 organizations and hundreds of activists across the state in urging voters to support those who are working together to win the Fair Share Amendment on the November ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting takes place from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. For voters intending to vote by mail, Vote-by-Mail applications should be returned as promptly as possible.

Carla Cooper

For the Democratic Council of M.V.