Edgartown police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a support pole outside the Dip 02539 at the Great Harbor Triangle Wednesday afternoon.

There were no injuries and the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta, who was not immediately identified, pressed the gas instead of the brake while parking, Edgartown Police Sgt. Joel DeRoche told The Times.

Firefighters worked to shore up the building’s overhang with jacks.