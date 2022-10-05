Martha’s Vineyard makes wish a reality

To the Editor:

I’m writing in response to the article “Finn’s fish wish comes true” (Sept. 19). On behalf of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, we want to thank not only those mentioned in the article who helped grant Finn’s wish, but the entire community of Martha’s Vineyard for coming together to support Finn and his family.

Our mission at Make-A-Wish is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The power of a wish granted is incredible. A recent study released by Make-A-Wish America shows us just how impactful a wish can be. Through the study, 95 percent of wish recipients said they felt more hopeful for their future after their wish. Of wish parents surveyed, 91 percent believe the wish experience gave their child a better chance of surviving their critical illness. And perhaps most impressively, 100 percent of medical providers surveyed said the wish experience improves a child’s emotional well-being.

We at Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island are lucky enough to experience the impact of a wish firsthand. We hear from families all the time that it’s more than a wish, it’s knowing that entire communities have come together to bring joy and happiness when things are so difficult. Having a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness can be isolating, and part of what we give is the assurance that no family needs to face that challenge alone. What’s also so special to see is the ripple effect of a wish, and how it impacts so many people beyond the wish child and family.

To fulfill our vision of granting a wish for every eligible child, we rely on the generosity of our community. Unsurprisingly, when it came to Finn’s wish to have a fishing experience, the Vineyard community stepped up in a big way, and the smiles on Finn’s face show the meaningful impact of his wish. We are so thankful, and can’t wait to be back to fulfill another Martha’s Vineyard wish.

Sean Holleran

Boston