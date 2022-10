Sarah Shannon of Fort Collins, Colo., and Jonathan Holter of Cincinnati, Ohio, were married on Sept. 4, 2022, on a mountainside in Nederland, Colo. The bride’s parents are Sue and Scott Shannon of Fort Collins. The groom’s parents are Bob and Judy Holter of Cincinnati.

The intimate wedding ceremony was performed by Noah Shannon. The couple was engaged in December of 2021 on the ski slopes of Sugarbush, V.T. They met 3.5 years ago on the Island.