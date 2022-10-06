A proud moment for Chilmark

1 of 6

Town and construction officials gathered in front of the skeleton of Chilmark’s new fire station Wednesday morning for a tree and flag topping ceremony. Chilmark Fire Lt. Vitor Silva mounted a holly tree and a U.S. flag atop the station, climbing an Edgartown fire tower to do so. Chilmark has no fire tower.

In an act of interdepartmental good will, Edgartown Assistant Fire Chief Josh Baker brought over the apparatus to facilitate the ceremony. The folks gathered broke into applause after the tree and flag were mounted. Tim Rich, a member of the building committee charged with the conception and monitoring of the project, told those gathered the new station has been a long time coming. Rich said the tree is a symbol of good luck.

Select board chair Bill Rossi, who is also chair of the station’s building committee, told The Times on Thursday that the ceremony “was a nice moment.”

Rossi said the station is “framed in” and on schedule. Just up the street, he said work on the new Tri-Town Ambulance facility is “coming along great.”

Rossi said he expects the fire station will be finished in late April and the ambulance facility in late May. He made a special note of how well contractor Dellbrook/JKS has performed.

Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw called the ceremony “an exciting moment” for the fire department.