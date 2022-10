1 of 9

Vineyard Gardens brought together people of all ages to enjoy the fall weather last Saturday with its annual Harvest Festival. They learned the fine art of making a pinecone bird feeder, putting together pumpkin bouquets, and planting paperwhites. Hot dogs on the grill, chili, drinks and live music rounded out the event. Knowledgeable staff were available with information on how to prepare your garden for the season.