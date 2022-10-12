Chilmark: Drop-in Knitting Group, and Community Church

Finally, after some wet gray days, a glorious weekend despite temps dropping to the low 60s. So many fall happenings it’s hard to keep everything straight. I put in a shift selling Cleaveland House Poets books at the Artisans Fair, and barely got to any of the wonderful offerings besides the last weekend open for many businesses. I happened into the Granary Gallery, and was surprised to see the work of John Philip Hagen of Vineyard Haven, who has been painting plein air in Menemsha for years. I met him a number of years ago. He’d drop his daughter off for her shift at the Galley and work on studies, which now everyone can enjoy. He really loves Menemsha, and that comes through in all the new works on two walls at the Granary Gallery.

Get ready to vote in the general election: The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 29; apply in person at the Chilmark Town Hall at 401 Middle Road, between 9 and 11 am and 3 and 5 pm, or online at sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by mail, see sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleifv/howreg.htm, where you can also check your voter registration status. Early in-person voting available Saturday, Oct. 22, thru Friday, Nov. 4, at the Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road (see hours at chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk). Apply to vote by mail by 5 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, here: sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleabsentee/absidx.htm. Apply for an in-person absentee ballot by Monday, Nov. 7, at noon.

The MV CROP Hunger Walks raise tens of thousands of dollars each year to benefit the poor and hungry worldwide and on our Island. Please consider participating on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 pm at St. Augustine’s Church for a three-mile walk followed by a celebration. If you can’t be there for Walk Day, join Walk-a-Thon and walk the route of your choice anytime from Oct. 1 to 16. Register online at events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/marthasvineyard or on Walk Day at St. Augustine’s.

The Chilmark library’s drop-in Knitting Group meets Tuesdays at 7 pm, all levels welcome. Moira Silva leads a three-week Memoir Workshop on Wednesdays, Oct. 19 and 26 at 11 am; more info at chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library/events/44701. Email Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the materials list. Fall hours: closed Sunday and Monday; Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 to 1:30 pm, and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm. If you are interested in exhibiting your artwork at the library, please email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

The Chilmark General Store is still open, from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday. Larsen’s new hours through Halloween are daily from 10 am to 6 pm, and Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays, and 10 am to 6:30 pm all other days. Allen Farm is open most days, 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farm stand is now closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and open Thursday to Monday from 8 am to 5 pm. Farmstands at Beetlebung Farm, the Garden Farm (Menemsha Crossing), Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours.

Chilmark Community Church Sunday meetings are at 9 am for in-person worship and fellowship. Masks optional. Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm; bring salad or dessert, and be ready to play Bananagrams.

Get hunting season info at bit.ly/Mahuntsummary. Remember that on Sundays, there is no hunting allowed.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.