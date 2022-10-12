James Wareing (“Jim”), 51, of Loudon, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, on a fishing trip at Martha’s Vineyard.

Born Sept. 29, 1971, in Boston, he was the son of James R. Wareing and the late Martha M. (Casavant) Wareing of Stow. Jim graduated from Randolph High School in New Jersey and earned two bachelor’s degrees, in biology and nursing, from St. Anselm’s College in New Hampshire. He worked at Concord Hospital, then for many years at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston as a registered nurse in the emergency department. He possessed an astonishing acumen for caring and giving, and this was where he was in his element. His

passion for helping others was evident in his service as a firefighter and EMT, then later as an ER and research nurse. He changed the lives of many friends, patients, and colleagues alike with his genuine kindness, compassion, intelligence, and dedication.

Jim loved the outdoors, and with his wife Celeste hiked many of the 4,000-footers in the White Mountains, and made it to the top of Half Dome in Yosemite. He visited many of the national parks growing up, and delighted in returning with his family to share that experience with them.

Jim cherished his family, most especially his daughter Leah, who was the light of his life. Jim adored Leah. She brought him so much joy, and he was incredibly proud of her. He shared his love of the outdoors with her, and especially time spent fishing on Martha’s Vineyard. He deeply loved his time on the Island, and valued all the friendships he developed over the years while fishing there. Most special to him werethe times when Leah joined him in the surf, and they were able to fish and laugh together. The lure of the Island and the months of happy preparation for the Martha’s Vineyard Derby were a yearly event. Widely known in the fishing community, Jim was a talented fisherman, landing many winning fish, and true to his nature of helping

others, he was awarded the M.V. Surfcasters Sportsmanship award. Seeing other people catch fish brought a bigger smile to his face than any of his own Derby winners brought to him. “The Mayor” will be deeply missed on the Vineyard and beyond.

Jim was also a presence in the New Hampshire ski community while he supported his daughter at many skiing events throughout the years. He made many friends at races over the years by always being ready with a smile, a helping hand, or some hot food, and ready to work on the hill when necessary.

Jim was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and nurse, and he will be incredibly missed.

Besides his father, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Celeste (Nattila) Wareing of Loudon; his daughter, Leah Marie Wareing of Loudon, who was his pride and joy; his special dogs, Smokey and Loki; his sister, Kathy Willi, and her husband John and nephews Jack, Sean, and Ryan of New Jersey; his mother-in-law Anne Levesque, and brother-in-law, Erik Nattila of New Hampshire; his aunts, Betty Wareing of California, Louise Shearer of California, and Joyce Casavant of Virginia; as well as numerous friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Martha M. Wareing.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 12 to 2 pm at the Roan Family Funeral Home Still Oaks Chapel, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, in Epsom, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Insulin for Life, at ifl.com, or Overcomers Refugee Services at overcomersnh.org. To share a memory or offer condolences, visit roanfamilyfuneral.com.