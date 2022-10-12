Samuel James Drake passed on at age 87 on Oct. 1, 2022. In some families there is a member who stands out as the one whom the family turns to in times of need; in ours, it was Sam.

He was the last surviving child of the nine children born to Edith and Frank Drake. He was a loving uncle to many, and a good friend to all who knew him. He served his country in the U.S. Army Special Forces during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and also during the Vietnam War.

In his youth, his strength was legendary. He worked as a farmer most of his life, and had almost a sixth sense when it came to understanding nature. He planted lush vegetable and flower gardens. He cared for many farm animals, and seemed to convene with the wildlife around him. He fed his precious birds until he could no more.

Sam had a quick wit and an acerbic sense of humor, an Islander’s humor, to the delight of all those who knew him. He liked to reminisce about his youth. He recalled when “the Island didn’t have ‘no trespass’ signs,” and “you could identify a person down the end of the street by the way they walked.”

Sam will always be loved by his family and friends, and will live on in our hearts.

A graveside service for Samuel will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 11 am at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.

For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.