Tisbury: Fresh For Fall, and MVM Halloween donations

Heard on Main Street: If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.

If you missed seeing the Tisbury Master Plan presentation last Tuesday, you can go to tisburymasterplan.com anytime to see it. You may not like everything you see. It is your town. Check it out.

Enjoy the new “Fresh for Fall” show at the Louisa Gould Gallery, with works by Jennifer McCurdy, Wooley Dutton, Nick Pacioreck, and others. If nothing else, you’ll love the Dutton piece featuring a rooster, and have to admire the variety of the work done by McCurdy. Not to forget the blue hydrangeas by Pacioreck.

Walk. Give. Change the world. For three decades, the M.V. CROP Hunger Walks have raised tens of thousands of dollars each year to benefit the poor and hungry, worldwide and on our Island. Join in on Sunday, Oct 16, at 1:30 pm at St. Augustine’s Church for a three-mile walk followed by a celebration. For those who can’t be present for Walk Day, the Walk-a-Thon is another way to raise money for hunger. Walk the route of your choice anytime from Oct. 1 to 16. Register on Walk Day at St. Augustine’s.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society offers a special treat. David Behnke and David Rhoderick are preparing another song cycle in affiliation with the West Tisbury Congregational Church on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 pm. The suggested donation is $20.

The Oak Bluffs library is hosting a Harvest Festival, including cider and animals, this weekend, from 10:30 to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15. You can also meet at this library for a four-mile walk on Thursdays at 8:15 am, at the entrance on Pacific Avenue.

The West Tisbury library offers a weekly all-levels yoga class online on Fridays at 7:30 am.

You can join the MVLA Classics Book Group online. Read and discuss the classics on Zoom; for more, email Dee at dleopold@clamsnet.org.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum hours are now 10 to 4. On Wednesdays, just “pay what you can.” They plan a Tavern Night at the Cooke House and Legacy Garden on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 4 pm. The building will become a colonial-era tavern, with live music, dancing, parlor and lawn games, and historical tavern nibbles. This is a chance to see inside one of the Island’s oldest homes. Preregistration is required, and includes two drink tickets. Ages 21-plus with ID; 508-627-4441.

Join Historic Cemetery Tours with Liz Villard on Thursdays in October at 2:30 pm. MVM members $15, nonmembers $20.

The MVM wants donations of candy and like-new holiday decorations for Halloween. All ghouls, ghosts, and goblins are invited to come in costume with the family to the museum for fun on the campus. Everything to ignite your child’s imagination, including spooky stories, trick-or-treat stations in the museum, snacks, and a Halloween movie. All this on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm; call 508-627-4441.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Heather Chapman Angelastro and David Finkelstein. Happy birthday on Tuesday to Ryan Angelastro (son of Heather and Paul, and grandson of John Chapman).

Heard on Main Street: It never changes. The best things in life are chocolate.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.