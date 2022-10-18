Ethan Miller of Calgary, Canada, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. A part-time student at the University of Calgary, he was 22, and worked on-Island during the summer for Siew Ong.

He leaves behind a large number of devoted family members. They include his mother, Kristin Miller von Ranson, who grew up spending summers working in Oak Bluffs; and his father, Byron Miller, an Island summer visitor. He also leaves his heartbroken grandmother, Brooks Robards, of Oak Bluffs and Northampton; as well as his step-grandfather, Jim Kaplan, also of Oak Bluffs and Northampton. Among other relatives sadly left behind are his grandfather, Jonathan von Ranson of Wendell; his step-grandmother, Susan von Ranson; his uncles Joel von Ranson, a frequent Oak Bluffs summer employee, of New York and Water Mill, N.Y., and Erik von Ranson, an Oak Bluffs summer employee, of Marlboro, Vt.; as well as his cousins Sean and Gabriel von Ranson, of Marlboro, Vt.

A celebration of his life will be held in Calgary, Canada, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Donations in his name can be made to the Flying Horses Carousel, at the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 5277, Edgartown, MA 02539.