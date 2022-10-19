Oak Bluffs: Congratulations to Elizabeth O’Brien, Harvest Festival, and Halloween fun

“If your ship doesn’t come in, swim out to it!” –Jonathan Winters

I like that quote for its optimism and activism — and because October swimming continues to be very enjoyable! Whenever I hesitate, thinking it might be too cold, I remember that these days will be remembered as balmy in February.

You might want to check your gutters. Ours were in need of major cleaning after the wind and rain at the beginning of the month. It is not something I think of regularly, as it is not my department in this two-person household management business. But I noticed the palette of leaves building up above the gutter line, which was kind of pretty, but the maintenance department was not happy to see it. A few hours on a ladder and some unprintable words later, the gutters are unclogged.

Congratulations to Elizabeth O’Brien, who weighed in the biggest boat-caught bluefish in the M.V. Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, and then got the lucky key to win the grand prize — a brand-new boat to fish from, a 22-foot Eastern Sisu. She thanked her father, who taught her to fish. Congrats to all the fishermen and women who participated and made the Derby special once again.

We lost a young Island man this month who was known and loved by many. Jim Shea brought his energy and joy in life everywhere he went, and he will be deeply missed. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Diwali, the Hindu “festival of lights,” will begin on Monday, Oct. 24. The five-day celebration includes lighting the house with candles and lamps, and decorating with flowers and rangolis, to bless the home with happiness and prosperity. A celebration of light and happiness — perfect for this end of October, as we watch the sun set a little earlier each day.

The annual Harvest Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Agricultural Hall grounds. This favorite fall event runs from 10 am to 3 pm, and the schedule is filled with fun activities and exhibitions for all ages. Music kicks off at 10 am with Johnny Hoy & Delanie Pickering, followed by the Pickpocket Band at noon. You can see the Amity Island Horse Archers at noon, enter a pie-eating contest at 2, press some fresh cider with IGI, carve and paint a pumpkin with MVAS, check out the community Seed Library in the hall for seeds and information, or take a wagon ride around the grounds to see lots of other activities to join.

Truckin MV 2022 is also on Saturday, Oct. 22. From 10 to 1 at the MVRHS parking lot, children of all ages can get close to, touch, and experience some of the coolest vehicles on Martha’s Vineyard! Police cruisers, fire trucks, excavators, and many more will be on display, along with the professionals who drive them. Please note: Sirens and horns will be silent for the hour between 10 and 11 am, in support of sensory-sensitive guests. Other activities will include live music, pizza, raffles, face painting, and more. This totally fun event benefits the Vineyard Montessori School.

“The Fall” is the main exhibit at Featherstone’s Francine Kelly Gallery, through Nov. 4. Curated by Tanya Augustinos of A Gallery, the exhibit includes over 20 Vineyard artists using a harvest palette in a variety of mediums. This stunning show is open daily from 11 am to 4 pm — don’t miss it!

Save the date for the Pumpkin Potluck at the library on Oct. 28 at 5:30 pm. Bring a pumpkin-themed dish to share and visit with neighbors. This is the first one since 2019 — great time to catch up on town news and gossip.

The M.V. Boys and Girls Club will be having its October Bash on the 28th also. From 6 to 8 pm, there will be games, prizes, treats, crafts, a movie, and more.

Halloween fun in Oak Bluffs will be sponsored by the Oak Bluffs Association on Oct. 28 and 29. More info next week about all the activities on the 29th around town, including trick-or-treating on Circuit Ave. and a costume contest, but start getting your zombie costume ready for the Zombie Bar Crawl on Friday the 28th!

Reminder: The M.V. Cancer Support Group fall fundraiser, Brunch Under the Tent, is this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Farm Neck. Get your tickets now! For more info, visit mvcancersupport.org.

Happy October birthdays to Jeanne Holenko and Saige Araujo on the 20th! Ann Baird celebrates on the 25th. Judy O’Donoghue shares her special day with Evelyn Vertefeuille on the 26th — along with Hillary Clinton.

