Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 17 – 21

Edgartown

Oct. 18, James Neary and Louise Neary sold 298 Chappaquiddick Road to Tyler Hurd, Brent Burns, Evan Hurd, and Maureen Hurd for $935,000.

Oct. 19, Gordon T. C. Brown and Nikki Wilson Brown sold 0 Clevelandtown Road to Peter Braun and Diane K. Braun for $2,000,000.

Oct. 21, Cary M. Alexander, personal representative of the Estate of Regina T. Alexander-Coleman, also known as Regina T.A. Coleman, sold 0 Harborside Unit 411 Week 39 to Aimee Nolette and Joseph Nolette for $3,500.

Oct. 21, Deana Corrigan, also known as E. Deana Micare, sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 404 Week 26 to Karen McLeod and Stuart McLeod for $20,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 17, Michael Capen and Sharon Capen sold 2 Checama Path to Michael A. Capen and Paulina Capen for $700,000.

Oct. 19, Sea View House LLC sold 2 Pennacook Avenue Unit 305 to Jeanie Collins Carr, trustee of Jeanie Collins Carr Revocable Trust, for $1,300,000.

Oct. 20, Island Marketplace LLC sold 10 Gamba Road, 71 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, 77 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, and 79 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to MV Green Villa LLC for $3,500,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 20, John M. Wilber III sold 8 Dolan Ave. to Michael Benton, Carl Kaliszweski, Arthur W. Young III, Rosalind Kenney, Marie V. Guerini, Patrick J. Corcoran, and Stephen E. Cirillo, trustees of Harborside Inn Condominium, for $1,700,000.

Oct. 20, James A. Demarco, trustee of Sheila II Realty Trust, sold 180 Main St. Unit 10 to Susan Lee Neth for $958,000.

Oct. 20, Miles W. Carpenter, trustee of E. Star Carpenter 2004 Trust, and E. Star Carpenter, as an individual and trustee of E. Star Carpenter 2004 Trust, sold 193 Hines Point to John M. Wilbur III for $1,650,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 21, Amy Kurth, formerly known as Amy Fournier, sold 299 Oak Lane to Michael Sisco for $1,300,000.

Multiple towns

Oct. 18, Jonathan W. Moller, Nira Harper Elkins, and Catherine H. Hinard sold 26 Chappaquiddick Ave. with undivided half-interest and 0 Chappaquiddick Ave. to Gene Stupnitsky for $2,500,000.