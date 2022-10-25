By Binnie Ravitch

My brain. My words. I don’t know where they’ve flown to. They are meant to be right here, close at hand, instantly retrievable, emerging intuitively, instinctively before I even know I think them. My weapons and my shield, my offering and my armor, the observable evidence of my worthwhile brain (because long ago I lost the proof, the Princeton printed label — English 782; Advanced Math 800 — that was my documentation of brain worth).

Oh, the words are still around. When I bump into them I recognize them, not realizing I can no longer retrieve them. Recognition is still fine … so far. Recall is going quickly.

My body. My height. Early on in school I am the only one who can reach the top row of cubbyholes. At nap time I get my blanket and those of the other four top row kids who are too short to reach. I am so tall. I am a big girl. I am a helper.

In adulthood, at 5’8-3/4”, I make my appearance, both visibly and happily, in the back rows of group pictures, standing, smiling, blocking no one…

Only something’s happened. I’m not now. 5’ 3-3/4”. Five inches — evaporated.

My words, my inches, shrinking into elder oblivion. The hardest thing is disappearing … while I’m sort of still here.