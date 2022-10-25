Tisbury: Personal writing courses, German lieder, and Halloween parade

Heard on Main Street: The goblins’ll get you if you don’t watch out.

Pay off your credit cards every month, especially now that the interest rates are going up.

You know you can still register to vote this Saturday from 9 to 5 at the Emergency Services Building. And vote early then, and next week, 9 to 4 weekdays, 9 to 5 on Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 8.

I don’t want to hear any more complaints about the ferries. I am just relieved that they haven’t included our Islander rates in the price increases.

Moira Silva is a wonderful teacher of personal writing courses. I’m sorry to have to miss her next Zoom class coming up in November through our library. She also offers an in-person class in December at West Tisbury. Call the libraries for more.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library will have a pop-up book sale in the community room on Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 4 pm. The sale features paperbacks $1, cookbooks and jigsaw puzzles $5, with holiday and Vineyard books as marked.

The Chamber Music Society invites you to celebrate the return of Eastern Standard Time with David Behnke and David Rhoderick, at 3 pm on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the First Congregational Church in West Tisbury. They will present a program of German lieder (German art song), including music by Beethoven, Schumann, and Strauss. The program is built around Schumann’s Op. 39, which sets 12 poems relating to or inspired by nature. Suggested donation is $20 at the door.

Sean Moran visited here for a few days from the English town of Tisbury. He came to encourage us to help their medieval parish church, St. John’s, raise money to replace the large stained glass window, which is disintegrating. Several locals have agreed to help, especially Islanders whose ancestors came from there and settled on Martha’s Vineyard, including Thomas Mayhew. You are invited to a Zoom meeting to learn more about this last chance to help. The meeting is at 8 pm in London, 3 pm our time, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Join Zoom: theartssociety-org.zoom.us/j/97277475734.

It is easy to give thanks by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family dinner. This provides Thanksgiving dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to needy families on the Island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Write your $25 check to Family to Family, and mail it to P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Have you read your car lately? As someone said recently, one or two bumper stickers can tell you a lot about the person who owns the car. But many more only tell you that the owner is not sure who he is. Sometimes a bumper sticker seems to mean one thing, but when you get close enough to read it, the message is very different. At least it keeps us entertained while waiting for the traffic to move.

There will be a Halloween Parade on Main Street from 3:45 to 4:15 pm, and a costume contest from 4 to 5 pm next to the Capawock. Also a Pumpkin Carving Contest, which will be on display at 5 pm in Stark Park. Drop your pumpkin off at the Night Heron Gallery between noon and 4:30 pm.

Don’t forget treats and spooky characters will be at the Playhouse from 4 to 7 pm, and you can enjoy Halloween on the Hill at the M.V. Museum from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

Happy anniversary on Saturday to Bill and Marie Connelly on Sunday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Jeff Kristal. Wish the best on Saturday to Kaylee Kuehne and Tate Buchwald. Sunday belongs to Sally Leslie-Mitchell. Ann Davey parties on Monday. Happy birthday to Phil Wallis on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: What is worse than biting a candy bar and seeing a spider? Biting a candy bar and seeing half a spider. Happy Halloween!