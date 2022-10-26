West Tisbury seeks volunteers for town boards

West Tisbury is seeking volunteers for several town committees, town administrator Jen Rand wrote in an email to The Times. The openings are as follows: affordable housing committee (alternate), capital improvements committee, Complete Streets committee, conservation committee (associate), diversity task force, Eversource working group, personnel board, Vineyard Transit Authority disabled rider representative, and zoning board of appeals (associate).

For more information or to apply, contact Jennifer Rand, townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov or 508-696-0102.