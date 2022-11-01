Vineyard House gets recertified

The Vineyard House in Vineyard Haven, the Island’s only sober living facility, recently passed the annual recertification required by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), according to a press release.

“Certification is an ongoing process that signals to the public that a sober home is committed to uphold the industry’s best practices and supports a safe, healthy, and effective recovery environment,” Jenn Vogel, the new executive director of Vineyard House who recently took over from longtime executive director Kate Desrosiers, said in the statement. “I would say we passed with flying colors.”

The inspection was conducted in September by the Massachusetts Alliance for Sober Housing on behalf of the DPH. Certified sober homes follow guidelines provided by the National Alliance for Recovery Residences, and must adhere to strict administrative protocols such as guarding resident confidentiality. Additionally, certified sober houses must provide peer recovery support systems, facilitate access to community supports, and engage residents in recovery planning, according to the release.

Vineyard House was a founding member of the alliance for sober housing, located on 2 acres of land. It has 18 beds for men and six beds for women in the Carol Potanick Greenberg Women’s House. Residents are required to hold down a job, pay rent, do chores, stay clean and sober, and actively pursue their recovery, according to the statement. A variety of support systems other than housing are provided to the residents.

For more information about programs and support services, head to vineyardhouse.org, or call 508-693-8580.