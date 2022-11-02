Vote no on 5

To the Editor:

I am shocked regarding the audacity of those who support Question 5 on the ballot: for restaurants to serve alcohol in the absence of a meal. You see the slippery slope that continues to happen here? At the first town meeting regarding beer or wine with food, people were worried that it would come to this.

What happens when you drink alcoholic beverages in the absence of food? There is a much greater chance that you will become intoxicated. You won’t be able to drive home. You’ll even have trouble walking home!

Vote No on Question 5. Not in quiet Vineyard Haven.

Jim Osborn

Vineyard Haven