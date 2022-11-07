Up-Island Council on Aging

508-693-2896

Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 4 PM, CLOSED HOLIDAYS

Joyce Albertine, director, Bethany Hammond, assistant director

Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator, Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant

55 + NOVEMBER 2022

HOWES HOUSE WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY, NOV. 24, & FRIDAY, NOV. 25. WE WISH ALL OUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY A VERY HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

NOVEMBER OFFERINGS AT THE HOWES HOUSE

Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 am – Fire Safety with Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10-11am, in-person or via Zoom, Venetian Lagoon: Glass-Blowing Experience on Murano Island, a Live Walking Tour

Tango at the House – Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3-4 pm

IN-PERSON PROGRAMMING

Fitness Class with Margarita Kelly, Wednesdays at 10 am

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. at the UICOA Legal service offered one or two times a month, Next date Nov. 9. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

PARKINSON’S GROUP Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information and updated research.

PEDI CARE Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note, this is NOT a pedicure. Fee $30. (Note: Pedi Care will be on hiatus January, February, and March 2023.)

KNITTERS’ GROUP Mondays at 7 pm. All are welcome! Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

WATERCOLOR GROUP Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

AUDIOLOGY CLINIC

Fourth Tuesday of every month, 1:30 to 3 pm at Howes House. Appointments will be booked for one person every half-hour. Call 508-693-2896 to schedule.

GLEANED GOODS – TUESDAYS OR WHEN AVAILABLE – CALL TO INQUIRE

VIRTUAL CLASSES / PROGRAMS

Yoga with Martha Abbott

Monday and Friday at 10:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in info. Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert

Katryn is offering her classes via Google Meet on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 9 am and 9:35 am. She is hosting 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Please email her at katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom

Every Tuesday at 11:30. Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904. Join her via Zoom, and get back to your yoga practice!

HOWES HOUSE offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more.