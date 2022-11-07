M.V. Center For Living

The Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network

508-939-9440

The Supportive Day Program (SDP)

SDP is a daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or may experience memory challenges. There is room in the program for more guests. Call us to reserve a spot for exercise, arts, music, drama, and special presentations. Monday to Friday, 9 am – 2 pm. Transportation available.

Open House Music and Memory Cafe: Please join us for the Supportive Day free Music and Memory Cafe every Friday from 10 to 11 am with your loved one for some music and singing. Masks and vaccinations required.

The Family Caregiver Support Program

This program advocates for caregivers, providing memory screenings, family meeting facilitation, ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia education, and referrals to programs that can support your caregiving efforts. Our services at MVCL provide meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. We support any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard.

Services

Individual sessions with a trained clinician to help caregivers navigate resources and manage care for their loved one and themselves. Services may include:

Caregiver counseling

Dementia coaching (Habilitation Therapy)

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Caregiver counseling: We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

Dementia coaching, also called Habilitation Therapy, is a nonmedical, interpersonal approach to caring for someone with memory loss. A skilled Dementia Coach creates a plan with caregivers to simplify daily tasks to maintain independence and a sense of purpose.This approach helps the caregiver manage behaviors, reduces stress, and can help to facilitate a more rewarding caregiving experience.

Dementia Caregiver Support Group provides a confidential and supportive atmosphere for caregivers to come together to find encouragement, comfort, and advice from others who share similar experiences and concerns. Free of charge.

Contact the Family Caregiver Support Program at 508-939-9440. More information at mvcenter4living.org.

Join our team:

Employment opportunities: MVCL seeks substitute special assistants in the Supportive Day Program, and an additional driver to operate our van for weekly outings, and to fill in for our regular driver for morning and afternoon transport. These are hourly positions, as hours may vary from week to week. Please contact Leslie Clapp at lesliec@mvcenter4living.org for more information.

Volunteer: Brighten someone’s day; help us deliver our services to our Island elders, and have some great fun doing it. We are welcoming fully vaccinated volunteers back to the Supportive Day Program. If you are interested, please call Mary Holmes directly at 508-939-9440. Thank you!

Community programs

Community Foundation Utility Support: If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: MVCL is partnering with the Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Councils on Aging to provide transportation one day a week from 10 am – 1 pm, to take their senior residents shopping/to do errands. If you are interested, call Joyce at the Tisbury COA at 508-696-4205, or Rose at the Oak Bluffs COA at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.



MVRHS Luncheon: A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year.

Reservations required: 508-939-9440. $15 per person.

Please join us Thursday, Nov. 10, in the MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room.

Music starts at 11 am; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30 am.

Dementia Friends

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By helping everyone in a community understand what dementia is and how it affects people, each of us can make a difference for people affected by dementia.

By providing a Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff, you are helping the community better serve our neighbors. This free, one-hour training can be added to a staff meeting or planned as a special event at your convenience.

Please contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session.

Will you please print this flyer on behalf of all COAs?

Happy Thanksgiving!

If you are alone or unable to go out, please call your local Council on Aging to order your meal no later than Nov. 14. This program is sponsored by your local Councils on Aging and M.V. Center for Living. Meals are prepared at M.V. Hospital.