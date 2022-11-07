Tisbury Council on Aging

Director, Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

Explore our recent added lineup:

Relax with Meditation Yoga. Play Games, we have Games! Dance! Interested in Knitting, Tai Chi, Dancing to Music?

Mondays

Poets and Writers circle, new and practiced. Bring your creativity, limericks! 1 pm

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, design and soft pencils provided, 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie

Your Most Favorite Book/Author; share thoughts with group discussion; 11 am

Breathe Meditation Yoga with Steve, 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play Readings, followed by discussion, 9-11 am

Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, 11 am. Topic continues: Is a borderless world really possible?

Dancing freeform to music: Be limber!

Fridays

Word Games, bring your friends, play Scrabble, Boggle, or Bingo We have the games! 1:30 pm

Party Bridge with Trudy, 1 pm

Announcements

Nov. 1 – Food Distribution, 10-12

Nov. 1 – Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic – 10:30-11:30 am

Nov. 7 – Presentation about Medicare Certification – 1 pm

Nov. 10 – Legal advice with Arthur Bergeron, elder law attorney. Call 508-696-4205 for information.

Nov. 11 – Center will be closed for Veterans Day.

Nov. 15 – Food Distribution, 10-12

Nov. 21 – Diabetes Support Group meets 1-2 pm. Topic to be announced.

Nov. 23 and 24 – Center closed for Thanksgiving

Dec. 11 – Save the date! The Tisbury Senior Center Holiday Open House will be Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 pm. The MVRHS Minnesingers will be performing to kick off the holidays. Everyone is invited.

Thanksgiving Dinner – If you are going to be alone and would like a Thanksgiving dinner delivered, call the center by Nov. 14 at 508-696-4205 (or call your local Council on Aging).

We need volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving dinners. If you can help, please call Joyce at 508-696-4205.