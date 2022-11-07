Tisbury Council on Aging

Director, Joyce Stiles-Tucker
508-696-4205
Explore our recent added lineup:
Relax with Meditation Yoga. Play Games, we have Games! Dance! Interested in Knitting, Tai Chi, Dancing to Music?
Mondays
Poets and Writers circle, new and practiced. Bring your creativity, limericks! 1 pm
Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, design and soft pencils provided, 1 pm
Tuesdays
Fitness with Catie
Your Most Favorite Book/Author; share thoughts with group discussion; 11 am
Breathe Meditation Yoga with Steve, 3 pm
Wednesdays
Play Readings, followed by discussion, 9-11 am
Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm
Thursdays
Fitness with Catie, 10 am
Discussion Group, 11 am. Topic continues: Is a borderless world really possible?
Dancing freeform to music: Be limber!
Fridays
Word Games, bring your friends, play Scrabble, Boggle, or Bingo We have the games! 1:30 pm
Party Bridge with Trudy, 1 pm
Announcements
Nov. 1 – Food Distribution, 10-12
Nov. 1 – Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic – 10:30-11:30 am
Nov. 7 – Presentation about Medicare Certification – 1 pm
Nov. 10 – Legal advice with Arthur Bergeron, elder law attorney. Call 508-696-4205 for information.
Nov. 11 – Center will be closed for Veterans Day.
Nov. 15 – Food Distribution, 10-12
Nov. 21 – Diabetes Support Group meets 1-2 pm. Topic to be announced.
Nov. 23 and 24 – Center closed for Thanksgiving
Dec. 11 – Save the date! The Tisbury Senior Center Holiday Open House will be Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 pm. The MVRHS Minnesingers will be performing to kick off the holidays. Everyone is invited.
Thanksgiving Dinner – If you are going to be alone and would like a Thanksgiving dinner delivered, call the center by Nov. 14 at 508-696-4205 (or call your local Council on Aging).
We need volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving dinners. If you can help, please call Joyce at 508-696-4205.