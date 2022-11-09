Chilmark: Sally Cook memorial, Kara Taylor Gallery, and Grey Barn pies

I got my booster shot at the Vax Bus clinic at the high school last weekend, and was amazed we were offered a Stop & Shop gift card for $75. After dropping my card in a basket with a handwritten sign “IGI/Food Pantry Donations,” I received a couple of free COVID test kits and went home. Last week, while driving Middle Road, you may have noticed pipe work forcing a section of road to become one lane. The work on Middle Road will continue thru Dec. 20, so plan extra time for slight delays. I love seeing the front porch and now roofing beginning at our new firehouse. See kandkarchitects.com/chilmark-fire-and-ems-hq for what it will look like when finished.

For all those who love Amy Schumer, if you missed “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 5, then you may not know she has a Hulu show, “Life and Beth,” plus “Inside Amy Schumer” is on Paramount Plus.

All are welcome at a memorial service for Sally Cook at the Community Center at noon, Saturday, Nov. 12, with a brief service at Abel’s Hill at 11 am.

If you want to learn more about the Lyme Disease vaccination research study, head to the P.A. Club on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 8 pm, enjoy some eats, and celebrate people supporting their work. Learn more at helpstoplyme.com.

Kara Taylor Gallery is open by appointment thru Sunday, Nov. 20. Contact her at 508-332-8171.

Outermost Inn serves lunch from 11 am to 2 pm, Thursday through Saturday, and Sunday brunch from 10:30 am to 2 pm. No reservations.

Pathways Gathering Space at the Chilmark Tavern hosts Ron Slate’s weekly Open Writing and Poetry Series beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 to 9 pm, with Bessie Flores Zaldivar. It’s time for DJ Dancing on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 pm, doors open at 7 pm. Learn more at pathwaysmv.org.

Be sure to make your way to Louisa Gould Gallery’s “Stan Murphy” exhibit, on through Dec. 1. You can hear his son David Murphy, the family art historian, speak about his father’s work and life on M.V. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 pm. Learn more at louisagould.com/gallery/artists/125/Stan_Murphy.html.

All M.V. Ag Society members may attend the annual meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 pm at the Ag Hall. Island Grown Initiative is seeking deer donations (cooler fees waived). Call Patrick Roden-Reynolds at 540-216-9618. Learn more about deer and doe programs at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/deer-management.

It’s not too late to join Roberta Kirn and the M.V. Family Chorus for the Winter Concert and “Community Sing: Songs of Peace, Hope and Light.” Six weeks of rehearsals on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 pm at the Milokan Cultural Center greenhouse (94 North Road at Native Earth Teaching Farm) began Nov. 8, and run through Dec. 14, with the 21st annual concert on Sunday, Dec. 18. Contact Roberta with questions at roberta@bewellsing.com.

Salt Rock Chocolate’s Pop-Up at Pandora’s Box begins Saturday, Nov. 12. Details to be posted at saltrockchocolate.com/find-us.

The Chilmark library’s drop-in Knitting Group meets Tuesdays at 7 pm, all levels welcome. Join Don Nitchie’s virtual Poetry Drop-Ins on Wednesdays, Nov. 9 and 16, at 4:30 pm. Selected poems for discussion and inspiration will be emailed beforehand. Email Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up. The MVLA started a Classics Reading Group with discussion groups on weekday evenings, starting with “Middlemarch” in November. Learn more and sign up at westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary/mvla-classics-book-group. Though there’s a waiting list, you can still sign up for the monthly Book Subscription box for ages 8 thru teens; learn more at bit.ly/chilmark-book-box, and sign up by the 21st of the month. Afterschool Lego Club meets weekly from 3 to 4 pm on Wednesdays. Fall hours: Closed Sunday and Monday; Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 to 1:30 pm, and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings, other times by appointment, call 508-645-3304. Craft Nights are Wednesdays from 7 to 9 pm; cost is $5, or give an elder a ride, or bring a snack to share. Participate in a Community Grief Ritual on Saturday, Nov. 12 from from 1 to 5:30 pm, email iriecrystals@gmail.com to register, suggested donation $44 to $77. Indigo vat dyes continue Sundays through Nov. 30, from 1 to 4 pm. Check out the display of Cole’s artwork, and say hi to the goats. The Milokan Cultural Center offers Meditative Morning Drumming for families on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 9 am. 94 South Road, Chilmark.

Winter hours at the Menemsha Texaco Station are 8 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday, and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Order your holiday pies and Parker rolls at Grey Barn, see thegreybarnandfarm.com/farmgoods.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

Have a good week.