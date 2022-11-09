Christmas in Edgartown is around the corner

At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board approved events for the 41st annual Christmas in Edgartown, organized by the town’s Board of Trade.

Continuing the tradition of a weekend full of holiday celebration, this year’s Christmas in Edgartown will be from Thursday, Dec. 8, to Sunday, Dec. 11, and feature — among many things — a Chappy Ferry–riding Santa Claus, carolers, a parade, a holiday market, and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Over a weekend of unamplified music throughout the traditionally lit streets, onlookers at Memorial Wharf that Friday will also get to watch the lighting of the Lighthouse, Edgartown Board of Trade Vice President Julia Tarka told the select board.

Additionally, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to support local nonprofit organizations, like the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, which will be selling concessions.

“That’s quite a list,” select board member Arthur Smadbeck said before motioning to approve.

“It’s so great to work with the town, being so supportive of this event year after year,” Tarka said, and to the select board, town administrator, and police department, “I’m so grateful for all of your support.”

In other business, the select board approved a request to block a portion of the public way until Nov. 18 for the painting of the Rockland Trust Bank building on the corner of South Water and Main Street.

Additionally, per a request, Alchemy restaurant will close for improvements and maintenance from Jan. 1 to Feb. 6; “a little longer” than usual, board members noted.