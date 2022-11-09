Edgartown: Tech time, school banking, and thank a veteran

I’m writing tonight on the eve of Pop’s 94th birthday, my first ever without the old man around. I’m struggling with it, for sure. I plan to swim in his honor, as he used to love to swim until his birthday if he could. He was so cute, taking his walker down the beach and into the water to plunk himself in. I wish I’d had a few more opportunities to swim with him. I was always so busy. One of my biggest regrets. So tomorrow I will swim for both of us, and then maybe go to Linda Jean’s if they’re open, his favorite place to eat. I miss him so much.

Friday is Veterans Day. If you are free, head on over to Oak Bluffs for their parade and ceremony at Ocean Park. Yes, it’s a day off, but it’s also important to remember all of those who have served our country. Sometimes the reasons for our days off get lost in the opportunities offered by an extra day to run errands, sleep in, shop, and just relax.

Did you know that there is a Veterans Discount Card? The Veterans Discount Card program is an initiative between Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Veterans Outreach Program, the Dukes County Veterans Services, and local Island businesses to recognize and thank our Island’s more than 500 veterans, reservists, and individuals serving on active duty. There are also food services available for veterans and their spouses the third Wednesday of every month at 10:30 am at, I believe, the Island Food Pantry, as well as the last Friday of the month through Serving Hands. Contact Bob Tankard at 508-693-7900, ext. 272, or email him at rtankard@mvcommunityservices.com for more details. I’m so happy that our community takes care of our veterans.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Hunter Thomas on Nov. 5, Johnny La Sagna on Nov. 7, my cousin Tim Gardner on Nov. 8, Patty Culkins on Nov. 9, Deneen Convery and Jane Ragone on Nov. 11, me on Nov. 13, and Meaghan Morris on Nov. 14.

Looking for a great idea for a holiday party? Join 11 of your friends or family, and have a party at Stefanie Wolf Designs. You can schedule a party and make snowflake ornaments with your crew. Each person can make two ornaments, and you can bring snacks and beverages and enjoy an hour and a half together having fun. If you have 12 people, the cost is less than $50 per person, you have fun, and each one leaves with two special ornaments. I did it this weekend, had a really fun time, and have two lovely ornaments to hang on my tree or gift to someone I love. The link for more information and to sign up is stefaniewolf.com. I’ve already started planning mine.

The M.V. Harley Riders annual Red Stocking Fund Toy Drive is on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 am. Join them for the Red Stocking Fund Toy Drive. If you would like to donate, but do not want to participate in the ride, feel free to drop off an unwrapped toy or cash donation at the P.A. Club at 10 am. If you would like to participate in the motorcycle ride, please bring an unwrapped toy or a $10 donation for the Red Stocking Fund. Kickstands are up at 11 am. All motorcycles are welcome.

I’m looking for someone to teach me how to make stained glass windows. Pop did it for years, and tried to teach me, but I was … not an ideal student at the time. More regrets. Sigh. If you are a stained glass artist and would like to take on a student, please feel free to reach out to me at ggardnermv@gmail.com. Thanks.

Do you have questions about using your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other devices? The Edgartown library is partnering with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide tech time sessions every month at the Anchors. Call 508-627-4368 to sign up for a 20-minute slot. You can also stop by the library during open hours for tech help.

Edgartown School families, this is a great time to sign your child up for school banking. It happens every Thursday morning in the cafeteria, courtesy of M.V. Bank. This is a great way to save money for future school trips, and teaches your student the value of saving money, as well as how to deposit money, fill out deposit slips, and gain an understanding of money. I strongly recommend it.

That’s it for now. Have a wonderful week, and enjoy your long weekend. Thank a veteran, this weekend especially, but also whenever you can. They’ve signed up at some point in their life to protect our freedoms, and were willing to sacrifice everything, up to and including their lives, to protect us all. Thank you, veterans. Your efforts are respected and appreciated.