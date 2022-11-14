A window into Island namesakes

To the Editor:

This past summer I had a chance to travel in the UK, walking the West Highland Way and visiting quaint little English towns. This Saturday, November 19, at 2 pm, my daughter, Jill, and I will present a slideshow/talk at the Oak Bluffs Library on our travels. All are welcome.

A side note is that in our visit to Rowley, UK, we saw a church window donated by the people of Rowley, MA. It is a work of art. Vineyarders now have the chance to donate to the restoration of a church window in Tisbury, UK. Visit eastwindowtisbury.com for details.

And, were you to visit Tisbury, UK to see the new east window at St. John’s, the local vicar will personally pour you a draft at the local pub, the Boot, or the nearby Blackdog Inn Chilmark.

Tom Dresser

Oak Bluffs