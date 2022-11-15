Willa Ann Petkus

Blossom Petkus and Adam Petkus of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Willa Ann Petkus, on Nov. 13, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Willa weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Phoebe Judith LaMarche

Becca LaMarche and Jeff LaMarche of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Phoebe Judith LaMarche, on Nov. 12, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Phoebe weighed 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces.

Angelia Tupan Scauferla

Thais Tupan Oliveira and Cloves Henrique S. Oliveira of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Angelina Tupan Scauferla, on Nov. 10, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Angelina weighed 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces.