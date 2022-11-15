Chilmark: Giant turnip, chocolate pop-up, and Don Nitchie virtual poetry

Was the election anticlimactic or just reassuring? Chilmark voter turnout beat Aquinnah by 2 percent, as well as the rest of the towns. Last Sunday morning’s rain did not stop dog walkers on Lucy Vincent Beach nor those out for their morning constitutionals, including Phyllis Meras, who I stopped to offer a ride to as the skies unleashed a downpour. Of course she said she was fine and continued on her way down Music Street.

Did you see the photo Rebecca Miller posted of her with a giant turnip, looking to be around three-and-a-half feet long not including the green tops? Just astonishing. Keep up on farm news by directly subscribing to newsletters for Beetlebung Farm, Grey Barn and Farm, Native Earth Teaching Farm, and North Tabor Farm. Though the Allen Farm has no newsletter, their website is up to date as to their offerings. Mermaid Farmstand is open 24 hours, need I say more?

When I ran into Peter Cook and his family at Lucy Vincent Beach last Saturday before their 11 am service at Abel’s Hill for Sally Cook, we were greeted by the ocean lapping at the foot path and there was no beach. I hope the entire extended family had a wonderful remembrance gathering at the Chilmark Community Center.

In Menemsha one woman arrived before 10:30 am for Salt Rock Chocolate’s pop-up at Pandora’s Box on Saturdays (and Wednesdays) from 11 am to 2 pm or when they sell out, through Dec. 17. After walking my dogs I passed the growing line and steady stream of traffic heading to the sale. Also available from Leif Iverson is his fresh locally roasted Martha’s Vineyard Coffee. See saltrockchocolate.com/find-us. You’ll find Copperworks and the Ruel Gallery all open for shopping besides being able to get fresh fish or cooked takeout from Menemsha Fish Market.

Kate Taylor released a new song along with Rebecca Correia, of which she says, “‘Love is Contagious’ is an anthem as told through the eyes of women generationally. We believe each generation has the responsibility to carry the torch. Our goal is to empower and encourage youth to speak and stand up for what is righteous!” Check it out at found.ee/loveiscontagious.

There’s a new architectural design firm in town. I saw lights and framed art on the walls and stopped to see that Allee Architecture and Design, a Millerton, N.Y.- and now Chilmark-based firm has moved into the old MV Bank space next to Chilmark Tavern. The breadth of their work is impressive.

Last chance for an appointment at Kara Taylor Gallery. Contact her at 508-332-8171.

Outermost Inn is open from 11 am to 2 pm, lunch served Thursday through Saturday, and Sunday brunch from 10:30 am to 2 pm. Reservations for six or more. Not open on Thanksgiving. Also check for pop-up dinners with reservations. One happened on Monday.

The MV Land Bank is accepting proposals for an agricultural lease at Peaked Hill Reservation and two other locations. Bid packages are available via email or by calling 508-627-7141. Proposals due before 10 am on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Pathways gathering space at the Chilmark Tavern hosts Ron Slate’s weekly Open Writing and Poetry Series Tuesdays during November, from 7 to 9 pm with Bessie Flores Zaldivar. Learn more at pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark library’s drop-in Knitting Group does not meet on Nov. 22. Join Don Nitchie’s last virtual Poetry Drop-In on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4:30 pm. Selected poems for discussion and inspiration will be emailed beforehand. Head to the monthly virtual Writing for Young People Group on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1 pm, all levels and interest welcome.

Email Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get a link. The After-school Lego Club meets weekly from 3 to 4 pm on Wednesdays.

Chilmark Community Church hosts their last Special Italian Community Meal on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 pm, and will return on Jan. 3. Keep your eye out for special holiday offerings in December.

Get ready for holidays or just head to the Chilmark Potluck at the CCC on Nov. 26.

Have a good week.