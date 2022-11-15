Edgartown: Morning yoga at the library, and Lucas Ostinato Trio

I’m feeling so refreshed and revived tonight as I write. We got a weekend away to New Hampshire and just a couple of days away with no work, relaxing, shopping, and eating a lot of yummy food is so renewing. I wouldn’t mind one more day off for re-entry but I’ll take what I can get. I feel like a kid with new school clothes ready to start the week wearing all my new stuff. My best get was a $2 tunic at a flea market. And oh what fun the flea market was. Like stepping back in time to my childhood.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Rich McCready, Charlie Morano, Bridget Mello, Kelly Cleary, and Caitlin Nichols on Nov. 17, Matthew Switzer and Robbie Morgan on Nov. 18, Myllena DeOliveira on Nov. 19, Michelle O’Teri on Nov. 21, Heather Hunt and Donna Enos on Nov. 22, and Gina DeBettencourt on Nov. 23.

We missed the excitement of the shark in Vineyard Haven Harbor on Friday evening, even though we were on the boat at that time. Did you get to see it? It drew quite a crowd apparently. I would have loved to see it. I love to see sea creatures in the ocean, especially when I’m not swimming with them.

The weather has been gorgeous until the stormy weekend hit. We’re due for some seasonably chilly weather this week but hopefully still a few more opportunities for swims.

Got plans for Thanksgiving? Be sure to share your stories with me so I can share them with readers. It feels like we all might actually get a “normal” Thanksgiving after a few years of a slightly different variety. My sister’s family and mine are heading to the Cape to my cousin Jenny Corwin’s house for the holiday. We’re all going to do some of the cooking and prep but it will be so fun to all be together. Family Thanksgiving for the first time in many, many years. I will miss my babies and my daddy but we will make the best of it. I’m sure there will be much laughter and many memories shared of our Thanksgivings as kids when we all got together. We just might have to break out the musical “Scrooge”, as we always watched it on Thanksgiving as kids on channel 38. Remember channel 38? Boston TV and great movies. I’m very excited.

One of these days I want to walk the Island Folk Pottery sculpture trail at 16 Marion’s Way in Chilmark. Created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff, the quarter-mile trail meanders through a magical landscape populated with whimsical sculptures. A great destination for anyone, young or old, who wants to suspend reality for a moment. The trail is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, free of charge, from Easter through December. Their pottery shop is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm, or by appointment. I’ve heard wonderful things.

The World Market Holiday Shop is at the Capawock Theater on Main Street in Vineyard Haven again. It is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm through Dec. 24. Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Shop for handmade artisan products, including art, textiles, dolls, jewelry, crafts, and more. This is one of my favorite stops while shopping locally for the holidays. I highly recommend you stop by. They always have very cool stuff.

Don’t forget that the Edgartown library offers yoga on Saturday mornings at 9 am free of charge. I went last week and loved it. I plan to make it a habit. What a great way to start a day and the weekend. Check out their website to register.

The library is also offering a toy swap on Nov. 19, from 10:30 until noon. Need to make room for new toys this holiday season? Bring new or gently used toys that your kids have outgrown, and swap with other families. This is a great way to recycle toys and reduce waste. Please note: No drop-offs are allowed, and please bring home what you don’t swap. Toys for all ages are encouraged. No registration required.

You can also enjoy an evening of music performed by the Lucas Ostinato Trio at the Edgartown library on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 pm. A beautiful and enchanting mixture of traditional Brazilian music and jazz. No registration required.

The Vineyard Haven library is offering their granny squares workshop on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 pm again. I missed it when I planned to go last week. I overbooked myself, as usual. I’m hoping to make it this week. I’d love to learn it. I’m hunkering back into my crafting self, now that the kids are grown and I need an outlet. I’ve been sewing, knitting, and quilling paper. I might as well add crochet to the pot. Can stained glass and painting be far behind? My current big projects include a quilt and knitting a hat. It’s hard to fit in everything I want to do amongst the things I have to do. Someday, maybe my dream of being a profitable crafter will take precedence over a J.O.B.

That’s about it for now. Have a wonderful week. If you have news for next week, my deadline is Friday this week, no ifs, ands, or buts — so get me your stuff ASAP. Thanks.